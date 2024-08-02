Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued his response following the news that one of the team's key figures is set to move on.

F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

Audi's Formula 1 project has been tipped to sign a 10-time race winner 'against all odds' ahead of the team's entry to the grid in 2026.

Perez 'BROKEN' by recent Red Bull struggles

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a 'horrible' verdict on Red Bull's struggling driver Sergio Perez.

McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration

McLaren boss Zak Brown has discussed the ongoing battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their No 1 driver spot.

Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has discussed his best opportunity at being able to compete at an Olympic Games one day.

