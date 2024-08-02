Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued his response following the news that one of the team's key figures is set to move on.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
Audi's Formula 1 project has been tipped to sign a 10-time race winner 'against all odds' ahead of the team's entry to the grid in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez 'BROKEN' by recent Red Bull struggles
An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a 'horrible' verdict on Red Bull's struggling driver Sergio Perez.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
McLaren boss Zak Brown has discussed the ongoing battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their No 1 driver spot.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has discussed his best opportunity at being able to compete at an Olympic Games one day.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Horner reveals Red Bull exit timeline as F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi project - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Legends
Vettel goes 'undercover' in wife's name to race on TWO WHEELS
- 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars
Ricciardo hit with DAMNING verdict over Red Bull F1 prospects
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
F1 star BLASTS team over 'absolutely terrible' car
- Yesterday 20:57
Lando Norris
Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge
- Yesterday 19:09
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep