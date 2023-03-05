F1 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sam Hall

Sunday 5 March 2023 12:45 - Updated: 14:17

Max Verstappen will lead the pack off the grid for the 2023 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen secured the first pole position of the year as the Red Bull driver looks to claim his third world title in succession.

He is joined on the front row by team-mate Sergio Perez with the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz following behind.

This came despite Leclerc electing not to complete a second run in Q3, a decision that dropped him off the front row but saved a set of fresh soft tyres for the grand prix.

Fernando Alonso confirmed Aston Martin's impressive pre-season pace in fifth, the Spaniard outpacing both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

It was a less positive opening qualifying session for the new faces on the grid, with all three rookie drivers - Logan Sargeant, Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries - falling at the first hurdle.

Pierre Gasly endured an equally frustrating day, seeing his best time deleted due to track limits on his Alpine debut. The Frenchman lines up last as a result.

Your full starting grid for the first time this year is as follows!

