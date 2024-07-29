close global

McLaren star REJECTS battle break as boss withdraws promise - GPFans F1 Recap

A McLaren Formula 1 star has made a desperate plea to give both him and his team the upper hand in their tense championship battle against Max Verstappen.

F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has wriggled out of a bet after making a promise to one of his star drivers.

FIA confirm PENALTIES for Ferrari and Mercedes stars after Spa race

A Ferrari and Mercedes star have been penalised after a race at Spa with both drivers receiving penalties from the FIA.

Hamilton's unexpected passenger and more McLaren pit stop drama - 5 things you might've missed from the Belgian GP

Not for the first time this season, a relatively unspectacular race fired into life in the closing stages with a hyper-tense battle for the win, catch-up in case you missed it.

Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has officially ended months of speculation over his Formula 1 future by signing a contract with a new team.

F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end

  • Yesterday 17:15
Verstappen lashes out as Red Bull THRASHED at Spa - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen lashes out as Red Bull THRASHED at Spa - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 28, 2024 23:57

McLaren star REJECTS battle break as boss withdraws promise - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 4 minutes ago
Leclerc named in SHOCK replacement odds

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty

  • 2 hours ago
Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

  • 2 hours ago
What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?

  • Yesterday 19:42
Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star

  • Yesterday 19:02
