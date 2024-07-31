Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased
Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased
Three-time world champion has admitted he once 'cheated' to win a race outside of Formula 1 as he teased team-mate Sergio Perez in a recent Red Bull social video.
The Dutchman has proven himself to be one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers, securing three back-to-back world titles and breaking numerous records along the way.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari pushing to fix major Hamilton problem as champion's FRUSTRATION revealed
READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed
For example, Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races during the 2023 season - 86% of the total races on the calendar - beating Alberto Ascari’s 1952 record of 75%.
Furthermore, the champion also possesses a record number of wins in a row, sealing 10 victories from the Miami to the Italian Grand Prix in 2023.
READ MORE: Marko insistent on Red Bull reshuffle despite Horner backing F1 star
Max Verstappen admits cheating
In a recent interview for Red Bull’s YouTube channel, Verstappen admitted to ‘cheating’ in a race, however, thankfully, it was not in F1.
The 26-year-old sat next to his team-mate Perez as they answered questions sent in by children, ranging from whether or not they still get given homework to how much say they get when it comes to picking their team-mates.
One child asked whether any of the Red Bull drivers had won a medal, with Verstappen revealing he had, but under dubious circumstances.
“I actually did win a medal back in the day when I was running very fast. At school," the three-time world champion explained.
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch
“But I did cheat a little bit.”
When asked by Perez if he ‘jumped the start’, Verstappen’s answer reflected the joking nature of his admission, having some further fun with his team-mate.
“No, I pushed the guy into the bush,” he teased, perhaps referring to some of the criticism he has endured in his career.
Fortunately for Verstappen, such has been Red Bull's pace in recent times that he has not had to employ similar tactics to win on track.
Currently, both Verstappen and his team are on for more success this year, too, with both the Dutchman and his team top of the drivers' and constructors' standings.
READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
- 18 minutes ago
Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split
- 1 hour ago
F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges
- Today 06:57
Red Bull face MAJOR problem as potential Verstappen blow emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep