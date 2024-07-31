Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased

Three-time world champion has admitted he once 'cheated' to win a race outside of Formula 1 as he teased team-mate Sergio Perez in a recent Red Bull social video.

The Dutchman has proven himself to be one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers, securing three back-to-back world titles and breaking numerous records along the way.

For example, Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races during the 2023 season - 86% of the total races on the calendar - beating Alberto Ascari’s 1952 record of 75%.

Furthermore, the champion also possesses a record number of wins in a row, sealing 10 victories from the Miami to the Italian Grand Prix in 2023.

Max Verstappen enjoyed a record breaking 2023 season

Max Verstappen currently tops the F1 drivers' standings in 2024

Max Verstappen admits cheating

In a recent interview for Red Bull’s YouTube channel, Verstappen admitted to ‘cheating’ in a race, however, thankfully, it was not in F1.

The 26-year-old sat next to his team-mate Perez as they answered questions sent in by children, ranging from whether or not they still get given homework to how much say they get when it comes to picking their team-mates.

One child asked whether any of the Red Bull drivers had won a medal, with Verstappen revealing he had, but under dubious circumstances.

“I actually did win a medal back in the day when I was running very fast. At school," the three-time world champion explained.

Max Verstappen admits to 'cheating' in Red Bull social video

“But I did cheat a little bit.”

When asked by Perez if he ‘jumped the start’, Verstappen’s answer reflected the joking nature of his admission, having some further fun with his team-mate.

“No, I pushed the guy into the bush,” he teased, perhaps referring to some of the criticism he has endured in his career.

Fortunately for Verstappen, such has been Red Bull's pace in recent times that he has not had to employ similar tactics to win on track.

Currently, both Verstappen and his team are on for more success this year, too, with both the Dutchman and his team top of the drivers' and constructors' standings.

