Verstappen BEATEN by rival teams as FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection - GPFans F1 Recap

A sunny Friday afternoon at the Hungaroring saw some good running across the board as teams got the race weekend underway in free practice.

FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP

The FIA have confirmed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes car was subject to rigorous inspections.

F1 star confirms Sainz talks to join SHOCK team

A top Formula 1 star has revealed he has made an effort to convince Carlos Sainz to line up alongside him in 2025.

MASSIVE computer outage hits Mercedes at Hungarian Grand Prix

The Mercedes Formula 1 garage was struck by an unusual issue ahead of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Sergio Perez has been blasted by another driver for nearly causing a massive crash at the Hungarian GP.

