F1 2023 race day team-mate head-to-head rankings

Max Verstappen scored a dominant victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix but who else scored a win against their team-mate?

The season may be just one race old but team-mates are already battling to establish number one status in the garages.

After a thrilling opening race of the year, how do the intrateam battles look?

F1 2023 head to head

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 1 - 0 Sergio Perez

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Verstappen 1 Bahrain - - Perez 2 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Verstappen 1 25 Perez 2 18

Charles Leclerc 0 - 1 Carlos Sainz

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Leclerc - Bahrain 1 - Sainz 4 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Leclerc - 0 Sainz 4 12

George Russell 0 - 1 Lewis Hamilton

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Russell 7 Bahrain - - Hamilton 5 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Russell 7 6 Hamilton 5 10

Alpine

Pierre Gasly 1 - 0 Esteban Ocon

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Gasly 9 Bahrain - - Ocon - Bahrain 1 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Gasly 9 0 Ocon - 0

Lando Norris 1 - 0 Oscar Pastri

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Norris 17 Bahrain - - Piastri - Bahrain 1 -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Norris 17 0 Piastri - 0

Valtteri Bottas 1 - 0 Zhou Guanyu

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Bottas 8 Bahrain - - Zhou 16 Bahrain - 1

Championship position

Driver Position Points Bottas 8 4 Zhou 16 0

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 1 - 0 Lance Stroll

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Alonso 3 Bahrain - - Stroll 6 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Alonso 3 15 Stroll 6 8

Kevin Magnussen 1 - 0 Nico Hulkenberg

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Magnussen 13 Bahrain - - Hulkenberg 15 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Magnussen 13 0 Hulkenberg 15 0

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries 0 - 1 Yuki Tsunoda

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps De Vries 14 Bahrain - - Tsunoda 11 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points De Vries 14 0 Tsunoda 11 0

Alex Albon 1 - 0 Logan Sargeant

Driver Best result Race Retirements Fastest laps Albon 10 Bahrain - - Sargeant 12 Bahrain - -

Championship position

Driver Position Points Albon 10 1 Sargeant 12 0

