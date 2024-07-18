F1 champion claims Schumacher 'would agree' with controversial Ricciardo opinion
The 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has claimed that Michael Schumacher would ‘agree’ with his controversial Daniel Ricciardo opinion.
Villeneuve launched into a brutal rant regarding Ricciardo’s recent F1’s performances at this year’s Canadian Grand Prix.
The 53-year-old questioned why the Australian was still in F1, arguing he only beat a burnt out Sebastian Vettel and an inexperienced Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
In addition to this, Villeneuve inferred that Ricciardo only remained in F1 due to his ‘image’ and marketability.
Villeneuve remains critical of Ricciardo
Whilst Ricciardo did have a poor run of performances compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at the start of the season, he has responded to Villeneuve’s comments on-track.
The 35-year old claimed points in Canada and Austria, and has even been tipped to replace a struggling Perez at Red Bull.
Despite this, Villeneuve has refused to back down on his comments and has even suggested seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher would agree with them.
"Yes, I think Michael Schumacher and drivers in my era would agree with my opinion on Daniel Ricciardo because back then, you didn't stay in F1 for a long time unless you drove very quickly or brought a lot of money into the sport,” Villeneuve said to Instant Casino.
"F1 used to be harder to score points too as only the top six were points positions. If you finished top six in a Minardi, everyone was like 'Wow that was special', but finishing top six with the rest of the teams then you'd be content with points but it was nothing to be proud of.
“The perception has changed since I drove because the top 10 would be the absolute minimum, it's not an achievement for a driver like Ricciardo.
“I'm a little old-fashioned so I can react the way it used to be and I can be critical, but it's also to refrain from accepting a points finish as 'good enough'."
