Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has named Mercedes' dominance as a key factor in his decision to step away from the sport in 2018.
➡️ READ MORE
New Hamilton role emerges as Mercedes F1 star shares exciting update
Lewis Hamilton has shared his excitement after the seven-time F1 champion became an official brand ambassador for Dior.
➡️ READ MORE
Sainz backed for Mercedes move as MAJOR Audi warning issued
Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has warned Carlos Sainz over a move to Audi given their lack of recent experience with F1 engines, as he backed the Spaniard to drive for Mercedes in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren F1 chief reveals major concern over impending rule change
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has admitted that he is concerned about the upcoming 2026 regulation changes and the impact they might have over the competitiveness of F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc issues telling 'MISTAKES' warning over future rival
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has warned that soon-to-be Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman must be allowed to make mistakes if he is to succeed in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
- 41 minutes ago
Verstappen takes swipe at major F1 rule changes
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals biggest 'FRUSTRATION' as Red Bull scrutiny grows
- 2 hours ago
Alonso excited for Aston Martin 'surprise' at Hungarian GP
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull fired major warning by 'incredibly quick' F1 rivals
- Yesterday 19:57
Marko claims F1 stars ‘blocking’ seats from youngsters
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep