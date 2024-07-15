close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has named Mercedes' dominance as a key factor in his decision to step away from the sport in 2018.

➡️ READ MORE

New Hamilton role emerges as Mercedes F1 star shares exciting update

Lewis Hamilton has shared his excitement after the seven-time F1 champion became an official brand ambassador for Dior.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz backed for Mercedes move as MAJOR Audi warning issued

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has warned Carlos Sainz over a move to Audi given their lack of recent experience with F1 engines, as he backed the Spaniard to drive for Mercedes in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren F1 chief reveals major concern over impending rule change

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has admitted that he is concerned about the upcoming 2026 regulation changes and the impact they might have over the competitiveness of F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc issues telling 'MISTAKES' warning over future rival

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has warned that soon-to-be Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman must be allowed to make mistakes if he is to succeed in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes McLaren Carlos Sainz Fernando Alonso Hamilton Guenther Steiner
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

  • Yesterday 07:27
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 14, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen takes swipe at major F1 rule changes

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals biggest 'FRUSTRATION' as Red Bull scrutiny grows

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alonso excited for Aston Martin 'surprise' at Hungarian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull fired major warning by 'incredibly quick' F1 rivals

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Marko claims F1 stars ‘blocking’ seats from youngsters

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x