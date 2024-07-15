McLaren F1 chief reveals major concern over impending rule change
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has admitted that he is concerned about the upcoming 2026 regulation changes and the impact they might have over the competitiveness of F1.
As Red Bull follow on from Mercedes for their respective period of dominance within F1, all eyes are eagerly turned towards 2026 and the regulation changes that will redefine the sport.
Although Max Verstappen is still 84 points clear in the drivers' standings, and Red Bull 71 ahead in the constructors' championship, there have been four different race winners in the last seven grands prix.
Despite this, Red Bull are still the team to beat and many are hoping that the 2026 regulation changes will level the playing field.
But Brown has issued a word of warning ahead of the changes, cautious that F1 does not go too far the other way.
“[We have] a little bit of concern that it will bring that out of balance,” Brown told the media. “But I think F1 has always been about developing technology.
“These rules have been in place for the usual terms so I think we have to stay true to what F1 is, and hope that the regulations that the FIA are coming up with, because they're still being massaged, get everyone closer together from the word go...
“At some point, you've got to stay true to F1 and go ‘Right, ruleset change’.
“That is something that race fans love about F1, is that it's a constructors’ championship as much as there's a drivers’ championship, otherwise you run the risk of becoming IndyCar.
“There's nothing wrong with IndyCar but IndyCar is spec racing for the most part, F1 is about constructors.”
