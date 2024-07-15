F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed he wants an unlikely reunion with former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Former F1 team boss claims 'big chance' Perez leaves Red Bull this season

A former Formula 1 team boss has commented on Sergio Perez's situation at Red Bull amid rumours he could lose his seat despite signing a new contract earlier this season.

Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit

Lewis Hamilton has given a refreshingly honest interview ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has labelled his recent experience with a Ferrari as 'special' after appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has not taken kindly to comments made by his team boss Christian Horner.

