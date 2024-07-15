F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed he wants an unlikely reunion with former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 team boss claims 'big chance' Perez leaves Red Bull this season
A former Formula 1 team boss has commented on Sergio Perez's situation at Red Bull amid rumours he could lose his seat despite signing a new contract earlier this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton has given a refreshingly honest interview ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has labelled his recent experience with a Ferrari as 'special' after appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has not taken kindly to comments made by his team boss Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion Alonso BLAMES Mercedes over retirement decision
- 41 minutes ago
Wolff hints at major milestone in Hamilton replacement search
- 1 hour ago
Sainz backed for Mercedes move as MAJOR Audi warning issued
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
- Today 07:27
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep