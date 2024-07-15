close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed he wants an unlikely reunion with former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 team boss claims 'big chance' Perez leaves Red Bull this season

A former Formula 1 team boss has commented on Sergio Perez's situation at Red Bull amid rumours he could lose his seat despite signing a new contract earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit

Lewis Hamilton has given a refreshingly honest interview ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has labelled his recent experience with a Ferrari as 'special' after appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has not taken kindly to comments made by his team boss Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 champion Alonso BLAMES Mercedes over retirement decision

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff hints at major milestone in Hamilton replacement search

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Sainz backed for Mercedes move as MAJOR Audi warning issued

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

  • Today 07:27
GPFans Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x