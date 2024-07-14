Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner stunned the crowd at the Goodwood Festival of Speed after he admitted that he was "absolutely sh***ing" himself when he was behind the wheel of the RB8.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been backed to be a 'major threat' at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix following his record-breaking triumph at Silverstone last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 team boss hails current driver as 'future KING'

Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has confidently predicted that one current driver will be the future king of the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star shows off DIZZYING skills at Goodwood

One of Ferrari's top talents has demonstrated his skills behind the wheel of an iconic car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff praises wonderkid as Hamilton seat remains empty

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has lavished further praise on one of the drivers in the frame to fill Lewis Hamilton's soon-to-be-vacant seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Related