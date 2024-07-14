Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner stunned the crowd at the Goodwood Festival of Speed after he admitted that he was "absolutely sh***ing" himself when he was behind the wheel of the RB8.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been backed to be a 'major threat' at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix following his record-breaking triumph at Silverstone last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 team boss hails current driver as 'future KING'
Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has confidently predicted that one current driver will be the future king of the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star shows off DIZZYING skills at Goodwood
One of Ferrari's top talents has demonstrated his skills behind the wheel of an iconic car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff praises wonderkid as Hamilton seat remains empty
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has lavished further praise on one of the drivers in the frame to fill Lewis Hamilton's soon-to-be-vacant seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea
- Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen issues definitive verdict over Spain vs England Euro 2024 final
- Yesterday 20:27
Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit
- Yesterday 18:57
Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed
- Yesterday 17:57
Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival
- Yesterday 16:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep