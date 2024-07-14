close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner stunned the crowd at the Goodwood Festival of Speed after he admitted that he was "absolutely sh***ing" himself when he was behind the wheel of the RB8.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been backed to be a 'major threat' at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix following his record-breaking triumph at Silverstone last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 team boss hails current driver as 'future KING'

Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has confidently predicted that one current driver will be the future king of the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star shows off DIZZYING skills at Goodwood

One of Ferrari's top talents has demonstrated his skills behind the wheel of an iconic car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff praises wonderkid as Hamilton seat remains empty

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has lavished further praise on one of the drivers in the frame to fill Lewis Hamilton's soon-to-be-vacant seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Christian Horner Goodwood Festival of Speed Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict

  • Yesterday 07:57
Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 13, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner makes telling Red Bull admission as Hamilton's Mercedes threat emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Off The Track

Verstappen issues definitive verdict over Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

  • Yesterday 20:27
Latest F1 News

Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 News & Gossip

Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed

  • Yesterday 17:57
Latest F1 News

Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival

  • Yesterday 16:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x