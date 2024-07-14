Former F1 team boss hails current driver as 'future KING'

Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has confidently predicted that one current driver will be the future king of the sport.

Jordan previously founded and owned Jordan Grand Prix, who competed in F1 between 1991 and 2005.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict

READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

During that spell, Jordan put plenty of talented drivers in his cars, famously giving Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991.

Other notable drivers to have driven for Jordan include the likes of Damon Hill, Rubens Barrichello and Jean Alesi.

Eddie Jordan founded and owned Jordan Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher was given his F1 debut by Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan predicts 'future king' of F1

Having worked with some big names, it is fair to say that Jordan knows a thing or two about talented drivers, and he thinks he knows who is the next king of the sport.

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent memory, but Jordan believes another driver on the grid, who is yet to even win a grand prix, is the future - Oscar Piastri.

Reflecting on Piastri's British Grand Prix, where he ultimately finished P4 after a poor strategy call from McLaren, Jordan believes the Australian's recent struggles are all learning for the future when he will be at the very top.

"I think that with everything that he’s learning and all of the downsides and the things that are really hurting him at the moment, I must tell you that I think he’s learning a huge amount from it," Jordan said about Piastri on his Formula For Success podcast.

2024 is Oscar Piastri's second season in F1

“He’s learning from McLaren, of course, and he’s learning from Lando [Norris], and he will be, and this is just me looking into my crystal ball in the future, I am absolutely certain he will be a world champion within a very short number of years.

“He has everything that I think a world champion should have and he is now gaining so much experience in that team and a confidence.

“I have no doubt that he’s going to be one of the all-time future kings of our sport.”

Piastri currently sits P5 in the drivers' standings, behind Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as well as team-mate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Piastri trails team-mate Norris by 47 points at this stage.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals long-term VISION problems from infamous Hamilton crash

Related