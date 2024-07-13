Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap
Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap
Adrian Newey's F1 future almost certainly lies in England, not Italy, according to reports from Ferrari's homeland.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend reveals McLaren DESIRE at Goodwood Festival of Speed
A legend of Formula 1 has revealed his hopes for McLaren when appearing at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that one of the potential names that could have replaced Lewis Hamilton was 'not interested' in moving to Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals
Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed what he believes separates older and younger drivers in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star's potential REPLACEMENT gets chance to impress
A top Formula 1 prospect has revealed he is set to participate in further tests as he aims to impress one team still looking to complete their 2025 driver line-up.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo FUELLED by F1 critics amid 2024 struggles
- Yesterday 21:57
Axed F1 boss delivers DAMNING verdict on race winner
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 champion flaunts supercar in THRILLING Goodwood debut
- Yesterday 19:57
Ferrari star teases comeback with ‘CONFIDENT’ prediction
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep