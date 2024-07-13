close global

Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrian Newey's F1 future almost certainly lies in England, not Italy, according to reports from Ferrari's homeland.

F1 legend reveals McLaren DESIRE at Goodwood Festival of Speed

A legend of Formula 1 has revealed his hopes for McLaren when appearing at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that one of the potential names that could have replaced Lewis Hamilton was 'not interested' in moving to Mercedes.

Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed what he believes separates older and younger drivers in the sport.

F1 star's potential REPLACEMENT gets chance to impress

A top Formula 1 prospect has revealed he is set to participate in further tests as he aims to impress one team still looking to complete their 2025 driver line-up.

F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen struggle as ‘DREAM’ Ricciardo seat revealed
F1 News Today: Horner admits Verstappen struggle as ‘DREAM’ Ricciardo seat revealed

  • Yesterday 16:44
Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 12, 2024 23:57

Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo FUELLED by F1 critics amid 2024 struggles

  • Yesterday 21:57
Axed F1 boss delivers DAMNING verdict on race winner

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 champion flaunts supercar in THRILLING Goodwood debut

  • Yesterday 19:57
Ferrari star teases comeback with ‘CONFIDENT’ prediction

  • Yesterday 18:57
