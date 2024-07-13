Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW as legend admits McLaren dream - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrian Newey's F1 future almost certainly lies in England, not Italy, according to reports from Ferrari's homeland.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend reveals McLaren DESIRE at Goodwood Festival of Speed

A legend of Formula 1 has revealed his hopes for McLaren when appearing at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that one of the potential names that could have replaced Lewis Hamilton was 'not interested' in moving to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed what he believes separates older and younger drivers in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star's potential REPLACEMENT gets chance to impress

A top Formula 1 prospect has revealed he is set to participate in further tests as he aims to impress one team still looking to complete their 2025 driver line-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Related