Game of Thrones star breathes fire into McLaren
Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, appeared a good sport in the McLaren F1 garage at the British Grand Prix after fans requested she carry out their social media idea.
McLaren managed to claim a podium at their home race, with Lando Norris finishing P3 at Silverstone.
The Miami race winner put up a strong fight against Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the win, however a key mistake in his pit stop cost them the victory.
After overshooting his mark in the pits, Hamilton took the lead from Norris, who was unable to fight back on the soft tyres.
Emilia Clarke fulfils fan request
The seven-time world champion took a record-breaking ninth win at the British Grand Prix, a star studded event attracting a whole host of celebrities.
One of which was actress and former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, pictured in the Ferrari and McLaren garages.
Clarke’s character is a rival to the Iron Throne, accompanied throughout the series with her three dragons.
McLaren posted a video to social media of the actress walking through the garage alongside the MCL38 in character as Daenerys.
The ending to @GameOfThrones we all wanted… 🐉 @emiliaclarke #GameOfThrones #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/lZBxXZzaUz— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 7, 2024
One fan commented on X: “Shame she didn't say "Dracarys" at the end, followed by the car firing into life.”
However, the team responded to the request, sharing a video of Clarke commanding the car, delivering the “Dracarys” line- a phrase that prompts her character’s dragons to breathe fire in the popular TV show.
The camera then pans to the McLaren firing up, ready to leave the garage at Silverstone.
You asked for it... 🐉#GameOfThrones @emiliaclarke https://t.co/ldKNocw4Uj pic.twitter.com/9GvnrHRTWc— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 9, 2024
