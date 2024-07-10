Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown
Fresh from their on-track battle at Silverstone, Formula 1 rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have delivered their predictions as their respective countries clash in this week's Euro 2024 semi-final.
Hamilton got the better of his Dutch counterpart on Sunday afternoon, producing a flawless performance in tricky conditions to secure his ninth victory on his home circuit.
Remarkably, it was the English driver's first win since December 2021, and emotions were running high as the seven-time world champion celebrated in style.
Verstappen, meanwhile, finished one spot behind his rival after enduring a frustrating day on the iconic circuit, but did extend his advantage over Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.
A little under 24 hours before the chequered flag was waved, Hamilton and Verstappen had more reason to celebrate after watching England and the Netherlands reach the last four of Euro 2024.
F1 champions back home nations
Gareth Southgate's men made hard work of it against the Swiss, but ultimately prevailed on penalties, before the Netherlands came from behind to see off Turkey and progress to the next round.
Ahead of the huge battle in Dortmund, Hamilton and Verstappen delivered their verdict on what promises to be a special occasion, with bragging rights very much up for grabs.
Speaking at the post-race press conference at Silverstone, Verstappen was feeling confident, but admitted he had wouldn't be offering any words of advice for his friend and Netherlands star Virgil Van Dijk.
"Yeah, for sure I’ll watch it," he said. "I always text with Virgil a bit here and there before or after a match.
"Honestly, I don't need to tell them anything - I think they know much better what or how they have to prepare and work themselves and with, of course, everyone involved in the team, right?
"So, of course, actually, I hope that Holland wins."
Hamilton - who watched England's dramatic penalty shoot-out triumph alongside team-mate George Russell and thousands of supporters - also backed his side to deliver a winning performance.
"I've been in a pub growing up watching a match, but sitting last night watching with 20-plus thousand people was really, really incredible, and I'm grateful I had that experience with George," he admitted.
"I think really just we all wished them the best. I think I'm sure they will want to play better and will know that they will know what they need to do."
