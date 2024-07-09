F1 rival FRUSTRATED by 'dirty' Schumacher tactics
F1 rival FRUSTRATED by 'dirty' Schumacher tactics
A Formula 1 world champion has revealed he was left frustrated by the 'dirty' tactics deployed by Michael Schumacher during their on-track battles.
Schumacher is widely considered as one of the greatest drivers of all time, having racked up seven world titles over a stellar career in the pinnacle of motorsport.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win
The former Ferrari legend retired from F1 in 2012 after spending a short spell at Mercedes, before suffering a severe brain injury during a tragic skiing accident the following year.
The German was placed in a medically induced coma, and has remained in the care of his family at his Swiss home as he continues to receive treatment.
Despite being revered as an F1 icon, the 55-year-old was no stranger to controversy, often coming into conflict with his fellow competitors in his relentless pursuit for success.
Villeneuve reflects on Schumacher battles
Jacques Villeneuve had his fair share of run-ins with the former Benetton star, with the pair famously clashing in the closing stages of a dramatic 1997 European Grand Prix.
With the world title slipping through his fingers, Schumacher intentionally made contact with his rival in a bid to knock him out of the race.
His plan failed to work, however, as Villeneuve recovered to finish third and clinch a maiden world championship.
Almost two decades on from that historic moment, reigning champion Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a collision at the Austrian Grand Prix as the pair battled for first position.
READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Both suffered punctures, but only Verstappen was able to continue, bringing his car home in sixth while Norris was forced to retire the car, thus losing more ground in the championship race.
Verstappen has been criticised by some for his role in the incident, with the FIA handing him a 10-second penalty in the immediate aftermath.
Reflecting on the recent controversy, Villeneuve made a telling comparison between the styles of the Red Bull star and his old foe Schumacher.
Speaking to OLBG.com, the 53-year-old said: "Michael Schumacher started the trend of dirty driving - Jarno Trulli was another one.
"It was frustrating racing against him. The worst coming together was when I was driving a Sauber and was racing at the back.
"Some of the back markers just didn’t have the correct race craft or the correct understanding of what happens if you change line if the other guy is already trying to brake later than you. You end up on top of each other.”
READ MORE: Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory
- 21 minutes ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Silverstone sees new title leaders and a record-breaking Brit
- 1 hour ago
F1 rival FRUSTRATED by 'dirty' Schumacher tactics
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton who? ANOTHER British record-breaker makes history at Silverstone
- Today 12:57
F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Hamilton in shock move
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep