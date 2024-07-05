Ex-Mercedes guru SNATCHED by F1 rivals
Ex-Mercedes guru SNATCHED by F1 rivals
Mercedes former engine chief Andy Cowell has returned to the Formula 1 paddock - but not with the Silver Arrows.
Cowell was responsible for the production of the Mercedes engine during their championship winning era between 2014-2021.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract
READ MORE: Silverstone FP1 RED FLAGGED after RB star spin
However, the 55-year-old Brit will join rival team, Aston Martin, where he will replace Martin Whitmarsh as their CEO.
Earlier this year the Brackley-based outfit bid farewell to their performance director Loic Serra, who will join Ferrari as head of chassis performance engineering in October.
Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announces Andy Cowell as Group Chief Executive Officer.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 2, 2024
Find out more below.
Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin
Cowell will take the mantle at Aston Martin before the end of the year, and may not be the only defector, with other key figures in the paddock rumoured to join the team.
Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile has reportedly been approached by Aston Martin, in addition to Red Bull’s Adrian Newey who received a private tour of their factory.
Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso expressed how integral the signing of Cowell is to Aston Martin.
"It is big. It shows once again that the project is just appealing for these big names and big engineers, designers that they want to join the Aston Martin family," Alonso said to Sky Sports.
"I don’t know him personally and I didn’t spend time with him, so I have to be honest. I’m really looking forward to spend a bit of time and know him better.
READ MORE: Fellow racer calls for Verstappen BAN after Norris collision
"I think Lawrence has a lot of trust in him, and Martin (Whitmarsh) as well. Martin was and is a huge part of this team. He was the man behind all the new campus and the mind of everything that Aston Martin is today.
"So first of all, I think we need to make sure that we deliver some nice results before Martin steps out, but I think Andy will be a good continuation of Martin."
READ MORE: F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
London F1 race SLAMMED in favour of Silverstone ‘legacy’
- 5 minutes ago
Ex-Mercedes guru SNATCHED by F1 rivals
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf
- 1 hour ago
Norris in HEARTWARMING Silverstone moment ahead of British GP
- 3 hours ago
Slow decline means F1 superstar may REGRET big decision (and it's not Lewis Hamilton)
- 3 hours ago
F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep