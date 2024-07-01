F1 champion risks BAN as Wolff calls Red Bull boss 'STUPID' - GPFans F1 Recap
Penalty points were dished out after a chaotic Austrian Grand Prix that saw a surprise winner emerge.
Wolff labels Horner 'STUPID' in Verstappen talks revelation
Toto Wolff had some strong words for Christian Horner after the Red Bull chief’s comments about the rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes.
George Russell grabbed an unlikely second win of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix after a dramatic collision between the two world championship protagonists.
Having spent two years sailing predominantly solo at the front of the field, Max Verstappen is suddenly under significant pressure again in Formula 1.
McLaren boss Andrea Stella has blamed the handling of previous incidents involving Lewis Hamilton for the late drama which unfolded at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Why Verstappen's DESPERATE clash with Norris exposes big FIA vulnerability
McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Norris-Verstappen collision
F1 champion risks BAN as Wolff calls Red Bull boss 'STUPID' - GPFans F1 Recap
