Austrian Grand Prix Practice

This race weekend in Austria got underway with the one and only practice session of the event thanks to a sprint race schedule at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen went fastest the first time out in Spielberg, just clinching the top spot from the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future

Three-time world champion Verstappen faced a far from straightforward practice session after a failed sensor issue with his RB20 brought out the red flag.

Lewis Hamilton looked like a strong competitor, being the only driver to finish in the top five who ran the hard tyres - and not having ran the soft tyres having been quickest for much of the session.

Red Bull managed to get Verstappen back out on track to finish practice, taking the top spot from Piastri, both Ferrari's and Hamilton.

READ MORE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spielberg

Below is the timesheet from Friday’s practice session in Spielberg.

F1 FP1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] -1:05:685

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.276

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - + 0.370

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 0.443

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - + 0.569

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - + 0.612

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - + 0.699

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 0.701

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - + 0.894

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - + 0.918

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - + 1.049

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 1.098

13. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 1.195

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - + 1.234

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - + 1.240

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - + 1.277

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 1.281

18. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 1.310

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - + 1.460

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - + 1.574



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape

Related