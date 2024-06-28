F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton delivers huge threat to Verstappen
This race weekend in Austria got underway with the one and only practice session of the event thanks to a sprint race schedule at the Red Bull Ring.
Max Verstappen went fastest the first time out in Spielberg, just clinching the top spot from the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
Three-time world champion Verstappen faced a far from straightforward practice session after a failed sensor issue with his RB20 brought out the red flag.
Lewis Hamilton looked like a strong competitor, being the only driver to finish in the top five who ran the hard tyres - and not having ran the soft tyres having been quickest for much of the session.
Red Bull managed to get Verstappen back out on track to finish practice, taking the top spot from Piastri, both Ferrari's and Hamilton.
Below is the timesheet from Friday’s practice session in Spielberg.
F1 FP1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] -1:05:685
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.276
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - + 0.370
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 0.443
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - + 0.569
6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - + 0.612
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - + 0.699
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 0.701
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - + 0.894
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - + 0.918
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - + 1.049
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 1.098
13. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 1.195
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - + 1.234
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - + 1.240
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - + 1.277
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 1.281
18. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 1.310
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - + 1.460
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - + 1.574
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
Change your timezone:
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug