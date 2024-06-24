close global

Wolff hits out at 'BRAINLESS' critics as Mercedes star opens up on Hamilton complaint - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given another fiery response to conspiracy theorists in relation to Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

George Russell has addressed questions over potential tension between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

'F*** off!': F1 champion SLAMS critics after sensational return

Flavio Briatore had an x-rated response for his critics after he made his shock return to Formula 1.

Hamilton’s podium rejection and Ricciardo’s milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP

The Spanish Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen take another win, but again Red Bull’s advantage was only slight with rivals continuing to close in.

McLaren boss issues Red Bull WARNING after disappointing Spanish GP

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella remained confident despite losing out to Red Bull at the Spanish GP.

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

  • Yesterday 17:51
Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Wolff UNIMPRESSED with Hamilton performance as F1 star DROPPED - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 23, 2024 23:57

Wolff hits out at 'BRAINLESS' critics as Mercedes star opens up on Hamilton complaint - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 32 minutes ago
Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance

  • 2 hours ago
Horner SLAMS Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours

  • 3 hours ago
Wolff accused of UNDERMINING Mercedes F1 star

  • Yesterday 19:57
Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’

  • Yesterday 18:57
