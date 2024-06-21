Ricciardo defiant as Red Bull star sparks FURY: 5 things you may have missed from Spanish GP practice
The first two practice sessions at the Spanish GP saw the Brits come out on top with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton topping FP1 and FP2 respectively.
Initially, Red Bull were named as the ones to beat in Barcelona, but practice showed how close the teams at the top have become.
Max Verstappen still struggled with the car on corner exits, and Sergio Perez retired to the pits with cooling issues hinting at a fight for the win this weekend.
Whilst discussion is centred around qualifying tomorrow, GPFans have delved into the hidden gems from practice that you might have missed.
Ricciardo’s defiant message to Red Bull
After Daniel Ricciardo’s current F1 form has been called into question, the Australian has provided a defiant response to his contract concerns- via his race helmet no less.
Handwritten on his helmet was the phrase ‘NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT’ , a clear message to Red Bull about his intentions to retain his seat.
NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT@danielricciardo’s handwritten motivation on his helmet this weekend pic.twitter.com/2lZx4oI6R3— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) June 21, 2024
His message follows a bullish response to criticism at the Canadian Grand Prix, achieving a P8 after Jacques Villenuive questioned why he was still in F1.
Despite his defiance, Ricciardo will have to deliver these types of performances consistently if he wishes to remain in F1 in 2025 and beyond.
Tsunoda sparks fury
The more improved and mature Yuki Tsunoda we have seen in 2024 so far returning to his menacing ways during free practice.
Tsunoda almost hurtled into the rear of George Russell at top speed, after exiting Turn 9 on his hot lap.
The Mercedes star placed the blame on Tsunoda, claiming that he ‘aimed for’ him after the near miss.
In addition to this incident, Tsunoda prompted a rant from Guanyu Zhou in FP2 who complained about the Japanese driver.
This time Zhou nearly hit the rear of Tsunoda, as he sped down the main straight in what could have been a dangerous incident with the RB.
Bearman's Haas Outing
The Ferrari junior made a sneaky return with Haas during FP1, replacing Nico Hulkenberg for the session.
Bearman finished the season in P19, however Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu remained ‘impressed’ with the youngster’s performance as he spoke to the Sky Sports commentary team.
The 19-year-old is tipped to join Haas’ 2025 line-up, after Hulkenberg announced a move to Sauber/Audi, and Kevin Magnussen’s position looks less secure at the team.
Despite him impressing in the F1 paddock, Bearman struggled during qualifying for F2 and will start both races in P15.
Ferrari's power issues remain
For a brief moment we were lulled into the security that Ferrari were a cleaner, more put together outfit under Fred Vasseur’s leadership.
However, a double DNF in Canada and a pit stop nightmare/engine issues for Charles Leclerc saw Ferrari plagued by familiar issues.
Their problems in Canada persisted in the first two practice sessions in Spain, with power issues resurfacing for Carlos Sainz, with a few changes to the steering wheel remedying the issue.
Leclerc also reported ‘strange’ issues with his clutch that forced his rear tyres to lock up everytime his Ferrari stopped.
Luckily both Ferrari’s remained with the leading pack, with Sainz finishing a promising P2, and will be hoping to go one better in qualifying at his home race.
Briatore’s instant Alpine impact
Alpine have announced Flavio Briatore’s F1 return in an advisory role to the French team.
The former Renault team boss has endured a long absence from F1 following the ‘Crashgate’ scandal in 2008, and his presence already seems to be having an impact.
During commentary in FP2 Sky pundit Karun Chandhok joked that Briatore was already putting the pressure on Alpine and improving their performances.
Pierre Gasly finished a solid P4 in the second practice session, after what has been a woeful season for the team.
