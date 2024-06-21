Red Bull F1 rivals tipped to SURPRISE at Spanish GP
Damon Hill has hinted that Red Bull's rivals could achieve a surprise result at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Whilst Max Verstappen has claimed six wins this season, he has also fallen prey to his rivals on more than one occasion.
A spectacular win from Lando Norris in Miami, and a close fight with the Brit in Imola, revealed that McLaren have gained on the reigning champions.
Furthermore, a woeful weekend in Monaco for Red Bull hinted their dominance was over, struggling with the bumps and kerbs of the street circuit.
Will Red Bull dominate in Spain?
Despite recent struggles, Verstappen bounced back with a victory in Canada to extend his championship lead.
Red Bull are also tipped as the favourites for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya containing less of the dreaded kerbs.
However, Damon Hill believes Red Bull’s rivals could still surprise fans, and may have an opportunity for a victory.
“I’m going say that this is going to be a return of Red Bull’s dominance, window of opportunity. I think that Max and even Checo could be up there. I think their car is going to be better suited,” Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast.
“But it’s going to be close. And I don’t think it’s going to be a total walkover.
“I think tactically, I think in the race there could be an opportunity for a number of teams – the usual suspects, McLaren, Ferrari, and also Mercedes.”
“I’m not totally as confident of that prediction [Verstappen winning] as I might have been in the past. Let’s leave it at that.
“There’s a chance… I don’t know what Ferrari are going to do.
“I mean it could even be that Mercedes actually have really broken through a little glass ceiling that they had there, so it could be that they could spring a surprise.”
