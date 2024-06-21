Red Bull F1 rivals tipped to SURPRISE at Spanish GP

Damon Hill has hinted that Red Bull's rivals could achieve a surprise result at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Whilst Max Verstappen has claimed six wins this season, he has also fallen prey to his rivals on more than one occasion.

A spectacular win from Lando Norris in Miami, and a close fight with the Brit in Imola, revealed that McLaren have gained on the reigning champions.

Furthermore, a woeful weekend in Monaco for Red Bull hinted their dominance was over, struggling with the bumps and kerbs of the street circuit.

Red Bull were way off a podium in Monaco

Max Verstappen bounced back with a win in Canada

Will Red Bull dominate in Spain?

Despite recent struggles, Verstappen bounced back with a victory in Canada to extend his championship lead.

Red Bull are also tipped as the favourites for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya containing less of the dreaded kerbs.

However, Damon Hill believes Red Bull’s rivals could still surprise fans, and may have an opportunity for a victory.

“I’m going say that this is going to be a return of Red Bull’s dominance, window of opportunity. I think that Max and even Checo could be up there. I think their car is going to be better suited,” Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“But it’s going to be close. And I don’t think it’s going to be a total walkover.

Will Max Verstappen dominate in Spain?

“I think tactically, I think in the race there could be an opportunity for a number of teams – the usual suspects, McLaren, Ferrari, and also Mercedes.”

“I’m not totally as confident of that prediction [Verstappen winning] as I might have been in the past. Let’s leave it at that.

“There’s a chance… I don’t know what Ferrari are going to do.

“I mean it could even be that Mercedes actually have really broken through a little glass ceiling that they had there, so it could be that they could spring a surprise.”

