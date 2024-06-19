Mercedes WARNED by F1 champion following upgrades

Formula 1 pundit and former world champion Damon Hill has issued a warning to Mercedes after their resurgence in form in Canada.

Until the race in Montreal, the Brackley-based outfit had endured a difficult start to the 2024 season as they once again struggled with their machinery, falling behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

At the race weekend in Canada however, Mercedes brought with them an upgrade to the front wing, which George Russell used to his advantage to take his second career pole position, setting an identical time to Max Verstappen.

During the race, the team produced their strongest result of the season thus far, with Russell grabbing their first grand prix podium of 2024 with P3 and Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth with the fastest lap after an intense battle with Lando Norris.

Mercedes finished P3 and P4 in Canada after their front wing upgrades

George Russell took his second career pole in Montreal

Can Mercedes keep up their performance?

The performance of the W15 in Canada has got several people wondering whether the team will be able to keep up momentum and challenge at the front of the pack more consistently.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, 1996 champion Hill believes the team will be satisfied with where the car is at now, but warned them that the next round in Barcelona will present a major test for their upgrades.

“They’re comfortable, they’re happy now,” he said.

“New front wing seems to have been the trick that seems to have harmonised all the aerodynamics [and] brought about some performance.

“But it is an outlier track, Canada.

“Barcelona, which is the next race, that will be the ultimate test of their progress because Barcelona is really just like a wind tunnel.”

