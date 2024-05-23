F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

A former Formula 1 world champion has issued a warning for Red Bull after the sport's top team showed signs of vulnerability over back-to-back race weekends.

The reigning constructors' champions currently hold a 56-point lead over nearest rivals, Ferrari, in the standings, as they hunt down a third consecutive title.

But recent grands prix in Miami and Imola have offered hope to the chasing pack that the Milton Keynes-based outfit may have a few chinks in their armour.

Lando Norris pulled off a stunning drive to clinch his maiden F1 win in the States, and it was the McLaren driver once again offering the biggest challenge to eventual race-winner Max Verstappen in the closing stages at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Damon Hill believes Red Bull are showing some signs of weakness

Lando Norris has emerged as a shock challenger to Max Verstappen this season

'Competition is definitely coming'

Speaking at the iconic track in northern Italy, 1996 world champion Damon Hill warned that teams such as Ferrari and McLaren are perhaps beginning to close the gap at the top.

“The other teams are catching up -that is definitely the case," said Hill on Sky Sports.

"The comfortable advantage that Max has enjoyed over the last couple of seasons... it is inevitable that people will close the gap. When you are uncomfortable with the pace, it is relative. If you've got a two or three tenths advantage over everyone, then you don't have to push the car.

"Is that what we are seeing now? Is Max having to get more out of the car than he can, as a result of other people closing up?

"Actually, are you starting to see the ultimate performance of the Red Bull, and they are scratching their heads to find more. Competition is definitely coming."

