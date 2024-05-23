close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

A former Formula 1 world champion has issued a warning for Red Bull after the sport's top team showed signs of vulnerability over back-to-back race weekends.

The reigning constructors' champions currently hold a 56-point lead over nearest rivals, Ferrari, in the standings, as they hunt down a third consecutive title.

READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

But recent grands prix in Miami and Imola have offered hope to the chasing pack that the Milton Keynes-based outfit may have a few chinks in their armour.

Lando Norris pulled off a stunning drive to clinch his maiden F1 win in the States, and it was the McLaren driver once again offering the biggest challenge to eventual race-winner Max Verstappen in the closing stages at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Damon Hill believes Red Bull are showing some signs of weakness
Lando Norris has emerged as a shock challenger to Max Verstappen this season

'Competition is definitely coming'

Speaking at the iconic track in northern Italy, 1996 world champion Damon Hill warned that teams such as Ferrari and McLaren are perhaps beginning to close the gap at the top.

“The other teams are catching up -that is definitely the case," said Hill on Sky Sports.

"The comfortable advantage that Max has enjoyed over the last couple of seasons... it is inevitable that people will close the gap. When you are uncomfortable with the pace, it is relative. If you've got a two or three tenths advantage over everyone, then you don't have to push the car.

"Is that what we are seeing now? Is Max having to get more out of the car than he can, as a result of other people closing up?

"Actually, are you starting to see the ultimate performance of the Red Bull, and they are scratching their heads to find more. Competition is definitely coming."

READ MORE: Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Miami Imola
'F***ing silent assassin': Horner reveals MASTERMIND behind Newey exit
Latest F1 News

'F***ing silent assassin': Horner reveals MASTERMIND behind Newey exit

  • May 20, 2024 18:57
Perez reveals latest on Red Bull F1 contract negotiations
Latest F1 News

Perez reveals latest on Red Bull F1 contract negotiations

  • May 20, 2024 16:58

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 champion issues WARNING to Red Bull

  • 15 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 journalist claims huge team NOT INTERESTED in Sainz signing

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss admits Monaco most challenging race of the season

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Bearman hits back at F1 star after icy comments

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Schumacher family receive SIX-FIGURE sum after fake interview

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named

  • Today 06:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x