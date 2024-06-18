F1 star admits he could join rival team 'TOMORROW' after contract offer

One Formula 1 star has insisted they could sign with a new team as soon as tomorrow if they wished, confirming they have plenty of offers on the table.

Several drivers on the grid are set to see their current contracts expire at the end of this season and it looks to have caused a big shake-up for 2025.

F1 Headlines: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

READ MORE: F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

In the biggest move of them all, Lewis Hamilton is set to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc, leaving their current driver, Carlos Sainz, out of a drive for 2025.

With Red Bull confirming Sergio Perez's contract extension recently, and Mercedes currently focusing on Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement, Sainz's options at the sharp end of the grid are looking non-existent.

Carlos Sainz is currently without a drive for 2025

Carlos Sainz most recently won the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

What has Carlos Sainz said about his future?

Although he would no doubt prefer to be racing at the front of the grid, it does not appear that Sainz is in jeopardy of losing his place in Formula 1.

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, the Spaniard has confirmed he has offers from every team yet to confirm their driver pairing for 2025, and that if he wanted to, he could sign a contract with a new team as soon as 'tomorrow'.

"I still have my options on the table ready to make a decision and I will make the decision very soon because I want to get it off my chest, make a decision and focus on the rest of the year with Ferrari," Sainz recently explained.

"There will be time to think about the future team. This year I have a car that allows me to make podiums, allows me to win some races, and I want to focus on that.

"That's right, I'm not going to fool you, all the teams that right now haven't signed their drivers for next year I'm on their list. They have offered me a contract and I can sign with them tomorrow.

"However, I'm not going to sign tomorrow and I'm going to take a little bit of calm to decide soon and any of those teams are an option for me."

READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

Related