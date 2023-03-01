Alpine prove 'aggressive development' vow with Bahrain upgrade

Sam Hall

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnaurer has confirmed the French outfit will debut its first upgrade package of the season in Bahrain this weekend.

Alpine has wasted no time in bringing developments to the track with the team confirming it will fit new parts for the season-opening race.

"We will introduce the first upgrade of many this season to the car for Bahrain and we’re looking forward to seeing what that will bring," said Szafnauer.

"Esteban and Pierre are both raring to go and the target for them is to bring home points to start our campaign positively."

Speaking at the launch of the A523, technical director Matt Harman had vowed the team would take an 'aggressive' approach to its upgrade plans this year, with 'visual differences' teased during testing.

Alpine prepared for long game plan

Despite the temptation to look at rival teams, Szafnauer maintained that Alpine will remain focused on itself this season as it seeks to close the gap to the top three and retain its position at the head of the midfield.

"It’s been a very busy off-season with so much hard work at our factories in Viry and Enstone to keep finding gains and developing our complete package," added Szafnauer.

"What we do know is that this 23-race season is long and it’s about where you finish it, and not where you start it.

"We will know where we stand by Sunday evening and we have a clear game plan - a solid blueprint - for the year ahead and we will focus on ourselves to make sure we reach our objectives."