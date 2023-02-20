Alpine in 'aggressive' vow ahead of new season

Ewan Gale

Alpine technical director Matt Harmon has promised an "aggressive" development plan this season.

The pace of the A522 last season was unquestionable but Fernando Alonso, in particular, was hit with unreliability from the Renault power unit.

That was a known issue for Alpine, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer pointing to the engine freeze not allowing performance upgrades persuading the team to push for power before the homologation deadline hit.

But for the chassis and aerodynamic teams, development saw Alpine leap ahead of McLaren into fourth in the constructors' standings, with Harmon determined to continue in a similar direction.

Alpine sets out 'clear plan'

“We were very pleased with our development programme in 2022 and we created a clear, well-structured plan to bring upgrades on a regular basis, along with bigger and more effective updates at certain points during the year,” said Harmon.

“In 2023, we aim to be even more aggressive.

"We want to continue in the same vein, and we already have a clear plan in place and things in the pipeline, both aerodynamic and mechanical.

"We’re definitely excited by what we have lined up in terms of development.

“We’ve made changes to both the front and rear suspension, the front wing and front flow structures, an enhanced bodywork concept, the rear wing and the beam wing element, which is yielding high levels of efficiency gain."

