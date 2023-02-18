Ewan Gale

Saturday 18 February 2023 19:00

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has insisted the team must prove that Oscar Piastri was 'wrong' to switch to McLaren.

Australian Piastri was selected by Alpine to replace Aston Martin recruit Fernando Alonso during the summer break last year, only for the former F2 champion to sensationally deny a contract had been signed.

It later transpired that Piastri, who was Alpine reserve driver, already had a contract in place with McLaren and when the Contract Recognition Board fell in favour of the Woking-based outfit, the switch was confirmed.

The saga left Alpine to pursue the services of Pierre Gasly to form an all-French push alongside Esteban Ocon.

How to avoid repeat

Jack Doohan steps up to become reserve driver and asked how the team could avoid a repeat of the Piastri case, Szafnauer told Fox Sports in Australia: “You’ve got to, number one, have an iron-clad contract, but number two [is] just make the team attractive,” he said. “I think we are, which is why Jack wants to be a part of our team.

“We just have to get more competitive, work hard, add performance to the car and do well on track.

“I wish Oscar good luck, but I think it’s for us to prove that he made the wrong choice.”

