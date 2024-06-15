Verstappen reveals SURPRISE F1 star as ideal team-mate

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has revealed who he would choose as his team-mate for one of the most gruelling races in motorsport.

After much speculation regarding Verstappen's F1 team-mate for next season, Red Bull confirmed Sergio Perez’s contract extension ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based team announced that the Mexican had signed a two-year deal which will see him remain a Red Bull driver for 2025 and beyond.

However, away from F1, Verstappen has named another driver as someone he would like to race alongside were he to ever compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen has revealed his ideal Le Mans teammate

The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place this weekend

Verstappen reveals ideal Le Mans team-mate

The FIA World Endurance Championship event is set to take place this weekend, and it is a topic that has been discussed previously by the three-time world champion.

If Verstappen was ever to take part in the Le Mans race, he has revealed he'd like one F1 star alongside him for a novel reason.

“Yuki, I need you as my team-mate," Verstappen joked to Tsunoda in front of the media.

"You’re so light you’ll be flying!"

Yuki Tsunoda is Max Verstappen's ideal Le Mans team-mate

Will Max Verstappen ever race at Le Mans?

Verstappen recently revealed in an interview with Autosport that teams from the series had contacted him to compete at Le Mans 24 Hours.

However, the Dutchman is not yet ready to participate, pointing out several reasons why.

"It's too early for me to enter because of the new regulations as well, I think they need to sort out the BOP a little bit better between the cars,” he explained.

"It's a bit hit-and-miss here and there, I find. Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 55 or 60.

"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.

"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to.”

