Horner issues Ricciardo F1 future warning with REPLACEMENT talks
Christian Horner has issued a warning to Daniel Ricciardo by talking about potential replacements at RB, following a difficult season for the Aussie.
Ricciardo has struggled to match his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese driver earning a bulk of points and a contract extension with RB.
Additionally, Ricciardo was criticised in a brutal rant delivered by Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix, who questioned why he was still in F1.
Despite the criticism, the 34-year-old responded with an eighth-place finish in Canada, his best of the season.
Will Ricciardo remain at RB?
Ricciardo was tipped before the season to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, if the Mexican failed to perform this year.
However, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, he has not done enough to be considered for a promotion, and still has 'work' to do if he wants to retain his RB seat.
“Daniel has had ups and downs this year,” he told Sky Sports.
“He knows he has to perform and he also knows he hasn't done enough to be promoted to Red Bull.
“There is still plenty of time. But Ricciardo will have to work hard if he wants to keep his seat at all.”
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is also targeting an RB seat, but has admitted he is willing to look elsewhere if a drive does not become available.
The Kiwi replaced an injured Ricciardo for a five-race stint last season, managing a points finish at the Singapore GP and impressing the team.
When Horner discussed who could replace Ricciardo, he insisted Lawson was ‘valuable’ to the team whilst championing their other junior drivers.
“We have Isack Hadjar who is doing very well in Formula 2,” Horner added.
“And of course Liam Lawson, who is a really valuable driver for the team. He is 100% involved in every session and we know what he has to offer.”
