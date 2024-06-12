Wolff admits NEGATIVE Mercedes feeling despite Canada progress

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted some regret despite what was a far more positive weekend for the team at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Having started 2024 slowly - the team are currently fourth in the constructors' standings - recent upgrades appear to have brought the Brackley squad back towards the sharp end of the grid.

The team had not recorded a grand prix finish above fifth before Canada, where George Russell picked up their first non-sprint podium of the season.

But having secured pole on Saturday and seen Lewis Hamilton's rapid pace in practice, Wolff feels there was more on the table for the Silver Arrows.

Canada saw a return to form for Mercedes and Toto Wolff

George Russell was left wanting more after being unable to convert pole to victory

Could Mercedes have done better in Canada?

P3 and P4 marked Mercedes' biggest points haul of the season. Their second-largest tally came in the previous race in Monaco, so it seems that their steady stream of upgrades are starting to have the desired effect.

“When you finish third and fourth where we have been coming from is a positive race,” Wolff told the Independent.

“Three and four is much better than what we had in the last few races. Both drivers saw that more was up for grabs and we could have gained a position or two, so maybe that is why a negative sentiment remains."

Lewis Hamilton blasted his own 'really poor' race in Montreal

Both drivers were clear with their regrets post-race, with Russell lamenting his own 'ugly race' as he crossed the line in third.

Hamilton was similarly self-critical, slamming his inability to translate practice pace into qualifying and a race he described as 'one of the worst' he has ever driven.

The seven-time world champion spoke after cutting a dejected figure on the cool-down lap after Wolff told him: “Lewis the positive is the comeback performance. Get on top of it.” Hamilton did not respond.

“If you had given them third and fourth before the weekend, they would probably have taken it,” Wolff concluded on a more upbeat note.

