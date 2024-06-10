close global

Hamilton SLAMS Canadian GP as one of ‘worst races’ as FIA hand Mercedes star late penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes star and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has described the Canadian Grand Prix as one of the 'worst races' that he has ever driven despite finishing fourth in Montreal.

FIA hand Mercedes star LATE verdict over penalty decision

George Russell was summoned to the stewards in Canada

George Russell was made to wait late over his penalty verdict by the FIA after being summoned to the stewards post-race.

FIA slam Red Bull star with HUGE penalty after Canadian Grand Prix

Sergio Perez was slapped with an FIA penalty post-race

The FIA were kept very busy in Canada, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez receiving a significant penalty that will have implications moving forward.

Villeneuve delivers LEGENDARY list of F1 put downs as no driver or team safe

Jacques Villeneuve was on punditry duties in Canada

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was on punditry duties for Sky Sports this weekend and did not hold back, with several teams and drivers coming in for fierce criticism.

Dangerous F1 fan issue in Canada prompts major FIA review

The FIA are set to undergo an investigation

After a dangerous issue emerged at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA are set to investigate the matter.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez FIA George Russell Canadian Grand Prix
