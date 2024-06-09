Ricciardo F1 future twist after DRAMA in Canada - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo F1 future twist after DRAMA in Canada - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 may have taken a blow following Red Bull's latest announcement.
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole
George Russell took pole position by the finest margin setting exactly the same time as Max Verstappen in major drama in Montreal.
F1 champion calls for Canadian GP qualifying BAN
Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that F1 should consider a ban ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Hamilton frustrated by 'slow' FIA rules
Lewis Hamilton is among several drivers on the Formula 1 grid that have expressed some concerns over the 2026 regulations.
F1 star triggers EMBARRASSING repeat red flag
Zhou Guanyu brought out the red flag for the second day in a row after spinning out of FP3 between turn one and two at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Latest News
Ricciardo F1 future twist after DRAMA in Canada - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada
- 2 hours ago
Who is the woman with the pink phone by Lewis Hamilton's side?
- 3 hours ago
Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole
- Yesterday 23:42
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal
- Yesterday 22:08
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul