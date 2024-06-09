Ricciardo F1 future twist after DRAMA in Canada - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 may have taken a blow following Red Bull's latest announcement.

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole

George Russell took pole position by the finest margin setting exactly the same time as Max Verstappen in major drama in Montreal.

F1 champion calls for Canadian GP qualifying BAN

Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that F1 should consider a ban ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton frustrated by 'slow' FIA rules

Lewis Hamilton is among several drivers on the Formula 1 grid that have expressed some concerns over the 2026 regulations.

F1 star triggers EMBARRASSING repeat red flag

Zhou Guanyu brought out the red flag for the second day in a row after spinning out of FP3 between turn one and two at the Canadian Grand Prix.

