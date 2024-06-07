Cullen shares photograph of stripped down moment with racing star

Angela Cullen has recently shared an intimate moment with a racing star via her social media.

The trainer worked with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from 2016-2023, aiding him during his title winning years at Mercedes.

F1 Headlines: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

READ MORE: FIA announce SWEEPING F1 rule changes

More than a physio, Cullen is also a friend and confidant to the British star often seen by his side on grand prix weekends.

However, the two announced their professional split last year, with Cullen taking some time out from the sport.

Angela Cullen worked alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Cullen and Hamilton parted ways in 2023

Why did Cullen and Hamilton part ways?

Following her departure from F1 Cullen enjoyed time away from the racetrack, including a solo paragliding flight.

Reportedly, she remains good friends with Hamilton, who has praised the energy she brings to her work and stated that she ‘belongs’ in motorsport.

The trainer made a return to the sport and moved across to IndyCar where she joined Marcus Armstrong’s camp, who competes with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Cullen has imparted wisdom from her championship winning years alongside Armstrong, helping him improve his results consistently this season.

Recently, the Kiwi celebrated his first podium at the Detroit Grand Prix, with Cullen congratulating the star on social media.

However, the two are already in preparation for the next round of the IndyCar championship.

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return

Marcus Armstrong achieved his first IndyCar podium at the Detroit GP

Cullen posted an intimate picture of the two on her Instagram story, with them both taking an ice bath.

The physio captioned the photo 'chilling out’ and hinted at preparations for the upcoming Road America GP.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Armstrong revealed that his relationship with Cullen was more than 'trainer-racer' and that the pair now live together.

Cullen frequently posts picture of the pair together in and out of the IndyCar paddock, in what is a proving to be a fruitful partnership in motorsport.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement

Related