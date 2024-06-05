F1 boss praises star's commitment despite impending exit

One F1 team principal has praised his outgoing driver's mindset and commitment, despite making the call not to renew their contract ahead of the 2025 season.

After 2024's grid began in exactly the same look as 2023's ended, the first few months of this season have seen some chaotic driver market scenes as F1's 'silly season' lives up to its name once more.

It all began before the season had even started, with Lewis Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari announced in February.

It means that Carlos Sainz will be ousted from the Scuderia at the end of 2024, but team boss Fred Vasseur has insisted that he is delighted with the 29-year-old's professionalism despite his unfortunate situation.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has not yet secured a 2025 F1 seat

Sainz determined to push until the end

Though Vasseur made the call four months ago to axe Sainz in favour of Hamilton, the French boss has continued to praise the Spaniard.

“I think he has exactly the same mindset as when we launched the car in February,” said Vasseur.

“He knows the situation; he knows that we will split at the end of the season. He is a professional one.

“The first reaction in February was ‘okay Fred, it's a tough decision, but let's push until the last corner of the last lap of the season.’"

Indeed, Sainz has pushed this season, starting the campaign with three consecutive podiums including victory in Australia.

Carlos Sainz took Ferrari's first win of 2024 in Melbourne

This form led to questions for Ferrari as to whether they had retained the right driver, but Leclerc's recent fightback proves he is still the star man at Maranello.

On Sainz, Vasseur added: “He is a mega professional, fully committed and he is doing a great job. I am convinced that it will stay like this until the end of 2024.

“The approach is very professional, very dedicated and I am really pleased with Carlos.”

