Hamilton comments raise concern over Mercedes motivation

As Lewis Hamilton weaved his way through the tight streets of Monaco last weekend, he could have been forgiven for allowing his mind to drift back to better days. After all, he's got plenty to choose from.

In 2008 while with McLaren in just his second season in Formula 1, the fresh-faced Brit announced himself as a superstar, clinching victory in treacherous conditions at the iconic track as his march towards a maiden world title continued.

It was to be another eight years until he tasted success at the iconic track for a second, having joined and won multiple titles with Mercedes by then, before repeating the trick in 2019. A sixth championship soon followed.

But the 2024 running of the showpiece event saw Hamilton trudge home in seventh. Disappointing? Of course. Hardly surprising, though, given the recent struggles of both driver and team.

His past brought glory, while his present is bringing pure frustration. The question now is: what will his future hold?

Excitement for racing dwindling

One thing, at least, is certain - the 39-year-old won't be at Mercedes much longer, having shocked the sporting world earlier this year by announcing he would make the switch to rivals Ferrari for next season.

Following the revelation, Hamilton spoke of his 'excitement' for a fresh challenge.

Worryingly for fans of the Scuderia, however, the seven-time champion's excitement may be dwindling.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year

Speaking after after the race in the principality, the 39-year-old admitted he wasn't looking forward to racing at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Given his impressive record at the Cicuit Gilles-Villenueve, where has won seven times, it's rather sad to see such a great champion seem so unenthused by the prospect.

It's reasonable to assume that this seemingly never-ending cycle of negativity is simply down to the fact that Hamilton has accepted he is fighting a losing battle at Mercedes in his quest to add to his record-breaking 103 wins in F1.

The bosses at Ferrari will no doubt be banking on that being the case, in the hope that Hamilton's dejected demeanour improve immediately when he pulls on the famous bright red overalls of the Italian powerhouse.

Hamilton has been frustrated at Mercedes in recent seasons

Positivity in the Ferrari paddock

Positivity is certainly the key word in the Ferrari paddock these days.

Despite experiencing his fair share of bitter disappointments in his short career so far, Hamilton's future team-mate Charles Leclerc has remained upbeat as he battled adversity - most of the time, anyway.

Even Carlos Sainz - the man Hamilton will replace - has refused to allow the fact that he is no longer wanted wipe the wide Spanish smile from his face as he continues to deliver big points for his soon-to-be-former team.

There is a general feeling in Formula 1 that Ferrari are finally going places, and are primed to mount a long-overdue title challenge to Red Bull.

The mood in the Ferrari camp is positive following recent results

Change of scenery may bring upturn in Hamilton's fortunes

F1 fans have listened to plenty of talk about a Ferrari reveal before - far too many times to count, in fact - but the genuine feeling of optimism currently enveloping the Maranello-based outfit is certainly refreshing.

With Hamilton arguably looking like the most miserable driver on the F1 grid right now, Frederic Vasseur and co. will be crossing their fingers that a change of scenery next year will bring a much-needed change in perspective, not to mention results.

Achieve that, and fans could well be watching a much more upbeat and recognisable version of Hamilton tear around the streets of Monaco once again in the 20225 edition of the famous race.

