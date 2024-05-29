F1 expert claims 'impressive' driver NOT in race for Red Bull seat

A top Formula 1 journalist has ruled out the possibility of one of the sport's most exciting drivers joining Red Bull next season.

The reigning constructors' champions have a vacant seat to fill in 2025, as the Milton Keynes-based outfit weigh up potential partners for triple world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman currently leads the drivers' standings and remains favourite to retain his title, but recent results - including a disappointing sixth-place finish in Monaco - suggest other teams and drivers are closing the gap.

Sergio Perez has been Verstappen's team-mate since 2021, and has often operated as a steady backup to the Dutchman, but his disappointing performances so far this year have led to speculation that the Mexican's contract won't be renewed next season.

Yuki Tsunoda has delivered a series of impressive results for RB this season

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been team-mates since 2021

Rising star Tsunoda 'not rated highly enough'

One man with an eye on the vacant seat is RB driver Yuki Tsunoda, who has propelled himself to 10th in the championship standings after securing points finishes in five of his last six races.

The Japanese driver has consistently outperformed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo this season - whose chances of a return to Red Bull seem unlikely - but that hasn't been enough to impress bosses at F1's top team, according to the BBC's Andrew Benson.

The journalist believes the 24-year-old will be left searching for opportunities elsewhere on the grid at the expiry of his contract later this year.

Benson said: "The impression from the outside is that there is absolutely nothing Tsunoda can do to be considered for a seat at Red Bull - the bosses simply do not rate him highly enough.

"This is why Tsunoda is looking outside Red Bull for job opportunities, even though he owes his seat in F1 to Honda, their engine partner.

"So, Tsunoda is looking at places such as Williams, Haas and Alpine, and it seems he has a decent chance of landing one of those seats in this summer’s driver musical chairs."

