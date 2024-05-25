Verstappen reveals Red Bull WEAKNESSES ahead of Monaco GP

Max Verstappen has revealed Red Bull’s main weaknesses going into the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull and Verstappen have continued their impeccable form this season, but have recently come under pressure from their rivals.

Lando Norris achieved a stunning race victory at the Miami GP, managing to keep the Dutch champion at bay to claim his maiden win.

The Brit also came close to a second victory in Imola, closing in on Verstappen during the final laps of the race, but the Red Bull star managed to hold onto his lead.

Red Bull have dominated the past few years of F1

Lando Norris has challenged Verstappen in recent races

Are Red Bull beatable?

McLaren have gradually gained on Red Bull this season, finishing +0.725s behind Verstappen in Imola, and are hopeful they can start challenging the Austrian team regularly.

Whilst Red Bull are still the favourites to take the championship, the RB20 possesses more flaws than its predecessor, with Verstappen revealing the weaknesses of the car ahead of the Monaco GP.

“It depends a bit on the track. The last few races we've been driving on circuits with very little tyre wear, and that's definitely not in our favour,” the champion said to the media including GPFans.

Max Verstappen has highlighted the weaknesses of the RB20

“If you go to circuits where you have to do at least two stops, it's normally better for us. Most teams normally have more trouble keeping their tyres whole, especially the rear tyres. But the last few races it was more limited at the front, and that's a little less for us.”

“They are very strong on certain tracks that are a little less for us, and maybe we are very strong again on other tracks.

"I always have a bit of a feeling that at the beginning of the season there are not all our ideal circuits.

"Suzuka has emerged, which is obviously a good season for us. But most circuits are normally not optimal for us.”

