F1 odds 2023: Hamilton defies logic as Leclerc almost TWICE as big

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 26 February 2023 15:57 - Updated: 15:57

Even bookmakers sometimes get it wrong, and maybe they have when putting together F1 odds for the upcoming 2023 season.

Perceived wisdom after those three days of testing in Bahrain had Red Bull clearly still being the class of the field as the countdown to next Sunday's season opener at the same circuit ramps up.

So no surprise then that Max Verstappen is a warm odds-on favourite to win a third consecutive Drivers' Championship in 2023 - currently quoted at 8/11. But once we put the flying Dutchman to one side, this is where it gets interesting.

READ MORE: ’Change your f**ing car’ - Horner vs Wolff erupts on Drive To Survive

The narrative around Mercedes this weekend has been one of doom and gloom after the team struggled to hit top gear - with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitting they have "a mountain to climb".

Hamilton and Lerclerc title odds are baffling

If you believe those vibes - which suggest it will be several races before the Silver Arrows are able to properly challenge at the front - how his Hamilton currently the second favourite behind Verstappen at 3/1?

While the Mercs are apparently floundering, things appear to be a bit rosier at Ferrari. The noises from Maranello are not quite as encouraging as the aftermath of that terrific SF23 launch, but they appear cautiously optimistic.

If you believe the noises coming out of Italy, how is Charles Leclerc a 5/1 shot to claim a first drivers' title? Almost double the odds of Hamilton.

Leclerc is almost twice as big as Hamilton in the title betting

Remember the bookmaker here too and this has to be a factor. Hamilton is a British driver, Sky Bet is a UK oddsmaker, they are clearly scared of taking him on.

Outside the big three, Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell comes next on 7/1 and then we have a massive gap to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard is currently available at 25/1.

The only driver outside the big three teams quoted at less than three-figure odds is Aston Martin new boy Fernando Alonso. His phenomenal race run in testing on Saturday had Sky F1 man Ted Kravitz giving it a "chef's kiss" and putting the AMR23 ahead of Mercedes in his pre-season team rankings.

Latest F1 title odds - Drivers

Here are the latest odds from Sky Bet - correct at time of writing:

8/11 - Max Verstappen

3/1 - Lewis Hamilton

5/1 - Charles Leclerc

7/1 - George Russell

25/1 - Carlos Sainz

33/1 - Fernando Alonso

40/1 - Sergio Perez

100/1 - Lando Norris

200/1 - Esteban Ocon

250/1 - Pierre Gasly

300/1 - Oscar Piastri

500/1 - Lance Stroll

500/1 - Valtteri Bottas

750/1 - Nyck De Vries

1000/1 - Kevin Magnussen

1000/1 - Nico Hulkenberg

2000/1 - Alex Albon

2000/1 - Guanyu Zhou

2000/1 - Logan Sargeant

2000/1 - Yuki Tsunoda

READ MORE: Schumacher's UNFORGETTABLE first impression on Ferrari test debut

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!