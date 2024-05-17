FIA and F1 release ODD statement as Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call - GPFans F1 Recap

A puzzling statement released by Formula 1 bosses has provided more questions than answers.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call after major shock

Max Verstappen has reported back to Red Bull's base in Milton Keynes as the team aim to regroup ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull rivals dealt Newey blow after Marko reveals KEY contract details

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has delivered a blow to the team's Formula 1 rivals hoping to capitalise on the departure of Adrian Newey.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton and F1 title rival relationship takes odd twist

Lewis Hamilton is already putting the building blocks in place to ensure a smooth transition to his new team in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren boss calls out F1 star over major weakness

McLaren boss Zak Brown has revealed an F1 star's major weakness in the sport, but has still backed him to become a top driver for years to come.

➡️ READ MORE

Related