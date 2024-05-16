FIA and F1 release strange statement with puzzling message

A puzzling statement released by Formula 1 bosses has provided more questions than answers.

In an attempt to keep fans abreast of exciting future plans, the FIA and F1 joined forces to produce a brief two-line update, but opted against revealing any specifics.

First, they highlight the governing bodies' commitment to delivering improvements in the sport, before announcing that work has started on the creation of a strategic plan which will aim capitalise on F1's growing appeal across the world.

There was, however, no further information issued on what these plans may entail, nor was there any indication of a potential timeframe they are working towards.

Additionally, despite highlighting F1's intention to 'seize opportunities', no hint was forthcoming as to where these opportunities could arise from, or how they plan to achieve their target.

What happens now?

Instead, fans have been left to ponder what developments may be in the pipeline, while receiving no assurances regarding when a further update would be provided.

The full statement from the official FIA website read: "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship has never been so strong and is growing globally and the FIA and Formula 1 are committed to delivering the best outcomes for the whole sport.

"To that end, both parties are developing a new strategic plan that will allow us to seize the opportunities and further enhance the potential for F1 in the years ahead."

