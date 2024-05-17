F1 pundit claims former Mercedes star THRIVING at rivals

With 10 seats up still up for grabs next season, Formula 1's top stars are fighting for their futures.

Now that a quarter of the 2024 campaign is in the books, time is running out for drivers to demonstrate they have what it takes to earn that all-important contract.

WATCH: 10 Things That You Didn’t Know About Imola and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Alex Albon and former world champion Fernando Alonso recently ended speculation over their next destination, having signed new deals with Williams and Aston Martin respectively.

However, a number of high-profile names such as Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo remain under pressure to ensure they have a coveted spot on the grid in 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo is just one of many high-profile drivers fighting for their futures

'Pressure is just not there any more'

One man who appears to be taking the added weight of expectation in their stride, though, is 10-time race winner Valtteri Bottas.

That's the view of F1 pundit Tim Hauraney, who believes the former Mercedes star is having the time of his life at Sauber.

Speaking on the Nailing the Apex Podcast, Hauraney said: “He does look like he’s having a really good time down at Sauber.

“Like, I think the pressure is just not there anymore like it was in the past."

Valtteri Bottas has yet to score a point for Sauber this season

It's been a challenging season for the Finn - who has failed to score a point for his team - but Hauraney insists he still has plenty to offer.

“He seems a lot more free, he’s driving really well," he added. "In Miami he was so close to getting points, it wasn’t that far off for him, so it would be a shame not to see him on the grid next year.

“I think he brings a lot of value to a team and any sort of team that’s rebuilding or is in the back that needs help with development, he’s great in that regard simply because of the experience that guy’s got.”

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on multi-year deal

Related