Red Bull latest cause of F1 testing red flags

Ewan Gale

Saturday 25 February 2023 07:18 - Updated: 07:22

The first red flag of the third day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain was triggered by Red Bull less than 10 minutes into the morning session.

Sergio Perez was beginning his run plan with aero rakes fitted to harvest data for Red Bull's engineers when a sensor array taped to the rear of the RB19 came loose and fell off.

Whilst the loss of the sensor bore no issue for the Mexican, who continued to the pits, race control triggered a short red flag period in order to remove the sizeable debris from the racing line.

The red flag was the third of the week so far, after Aston Martin and Mercedes suffered issues across the first two days.

Felipe Drugovich came to a halt after just nine minutes of the test with an electrical issue in the AMR23, whilst George Russell lost just over 90 minutes of running time when the W14 stopped with a hydraulic failure during the fourth session.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



The session is briefly red-flagged to retrieve a sensor strip that has fallen off Sergio Perez's car! #F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/amDDIrAdDu — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2023

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!