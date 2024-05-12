close global

Norris predicts Verstappen friendship CHANGE

Lando Norris has predicted that his friendship with Max Verstappen could change if the Brit continues to beat the Red Bull driver.

The McLaren driver finished ahead of Verstappen on track for the first time this season in Miami as he recorded his maiden win.

Verstappen appeared happy to see his friend take victory, and the two were even seen partying together after the race.

However, friendships in Formula 1 can be difficult to maintain, especially in the heat of a world championship battle, as Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton found out in 2016.

Lando Norris took his first F1 victory in Miami
Max Verstappen celebrated with Lando Norris on the podium

Norris is 'sure' relationship will change

Norris and Verstappen enjoy a well-established friendship, often partying together as they did after Norris' Miami victory and sharing mutual friends.

But things could be different if the pair battle for wins more regularly and eventually contest championships.

“I’m sure it will [change]. I don’t want to say in a bad way," Norris told Sky Sports News when asked about the pair's dynamic.

Lando Norris is hoping to best Max Verstappen more often

“We have respect for one another, we get along. We’re not best friends, we don’t text each other every day or that kind of thing.

“I look forward to it, I want to challenge him, I want to race against him, I want to battle him, because I think he’s one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1.

“If I can prove myself against him, I’m proving myself against one of the best, and that’s exactly what I want to do.”

