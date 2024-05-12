McLaren stars BOOSTED as Hamilton misery made worse
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a McLaren 1-2 in F1's latest 'power rankings', as Lewis Hamilton remains outside the top ten.
The McLaren duo impressed at the Miami Grand Prix, continuing their strong starts to the year.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has endured a troubled time so far in 2024, with last weekend's sixth-placed finish his highest of the season.
The performances of all the drivers were rated after the Miami Grand Prix, and unsurprisingly one British driver came out on top.
Top spot for winner Norris
F1's 'power rankings' take the average score from an expert panel, who judge a driver's performance across the weekend out of 10, 'taking machinery out of the equation'.
Each weekend's scores are averaged out to rank the drivers across the course of the season.
Norris' impressive weekend earned him a 9.4, which saw him leapfrog Carlos Sainz into second place for the season, behind four-time 2024 race winner Max Verstappen.
The scores are in ⚡️— Formula 1 (@F1) May 8, 2024
The @aramco Power Rankings for Miami 👀#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/UjAUVd7f6b
Piastri was adjudged to be the second best performer in Miami despite eventually finishing outside the points, and climbed two spots to joint-fifth overall.
Despite what was described as a 'solid sixth place', Hamilton's score of 7.8 did not boost his average enough to see him return to the top ten in the season scores.
Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda matched Piastri's 8.4 after a strong weekend for RB, and Verstappen maintained an unmatched season average with a score of 8.0. READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul