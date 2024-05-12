McLaren stars BOOSTED as Hamilton misery made worse

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a McLaren 1-2 in F1's latest 'power rankings', as Lewis Hamilton remains outside the top ten.

The McLaren duo impressed at the Miami Grand Prix, continuing their strong starts to the year.

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Hamilton, meanwhile, has endured a troubled time so far in 2024, with last weekend's sixth-placed finish his highest of the season.

The performances of all the drivers were rated after the Miami Grand Prix, and unsurprisingly one British driver came out on top.

Lando Norris took his maiden F1 win in Miami

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have lacked pace in 2024

Top spot for winner Norris

F1's 'power rankings' take the average score from an expert panel, who judge a driver's performance across the weekend out of 10, 'taking machinery out of the equation'.

Each weekend's scores are averaged out to rank the drivers across the course of the season.

Norris' impressive weekend earned him a 9.4, which saw him leapfrog Carlos Sainz into second place for the season, behind four-time 2024 race winner Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Piastri was adjudged to be the second best performer in Miami despite eventually finishing outside the points, and climbed two spots to joint-fifth overall.

Despite what was described as a 'solid sixth place', Hamilton's score of 7.8 did not boost his average enough to see him return to the top ten in the season scores.

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda matched Piastri's 8.4 after a strong weekend for RB, and Verstappen maintained an unmatched season average with a score of 8.0. READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Related