Hamilton loses out to long-time rival in 'power rankings' blow

Lewis Hamilton has fallen outside of the top ten in a set of Formula 1 standings based on performance throughout the season.

It has been a torrid year so far for the Brit, who sits ninth in the drivers’ championship and is yet to finish in the top six in a race.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend reveals difference between champs

He will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join their rivals Ferrari, but it seems to be a well-timed switch with the Italian outfit beginning to compete for race wins.

The Silver Arrows have a long road ahead of them if they are to consistently reach the podium again, with the likes of McLaren and Aston Martin both having better packages currently.

Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in the Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

READ MORE: Brundle makes surprise prediction for who will replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Which standings has Lewis Hamilton fallen down?

F1 has now released its latest update to the power rankings, and it seems that Lewis Hamilton’s slide shows no signs of slowing down, with the Brit now ranked outside the top ten after a tricky Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

In fact, Ferrari have two drivers inside the top three, with Carlos Sainz on top of the pile with an average score of 9.1/10 so far this season.

Hamilton’s team-mate, George Russell, also fell down the rankings slightly to ninth after enjoying a pretty average weekend by his standards.

Major rival Fernando Alonso enjoys a big rise after his Suzuka performance, moving up three spots to sixth.

A surprise outcome also sees Yuki Tsunoda lifted inside the top ten overall for the first time this season.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion details the 'political' turmoil Hamilton will face at Ferrari

Related