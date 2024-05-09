New British racing sensation EXCITED by Netflix developments
There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the news that Netflix is set to release another mini-series offering a behind-the-scenes look at Formula 1.
Following the success of Drive to Survive in attracting a new generation of fans to F1, the streaming giant hopes its upcoming documentary on the all-female category of the sport will have a similar impact.
F1 Academy held their inaugural campaign in 2023, replacing the W series, in a bid to encourage female inclusivity in motorsport, with British driver Abbi Pulling impressing as she finished fifth in the drivers' standings.
Women's motorsport in a great place
The 21-year-old has now shared her delight that Netflix have made the decision to shine a spotlight on what she believes is a 'great time' for women's motorsport.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Pulling said: “It's great that they're putting us on that platform, putting us on Netflix, and having people follow us around, showing the behind the scenes of what it is like to be a racing driver.
"It's not just getting in and out of the car - there's so much more that goes on, arguably 10 times more off track work than it is on track.
“So it's great that it's bringing a light to it, and yeah, just women's sport in general, not just female as a motorsport, women's sport as a whole. And it's a great time to be a woman in motorsport, I think."
She added: "It's very intense, to say the least. You get out the car, and straight away, there's a boom - you're hitting your head on a boom."
