New Leclerc love gains UNEXPECTED honour

Charles Leclerc's latest love has made another appearance on social media after joining the Ferrari driver at the Miami Grand Prix.

Leclerc was recently in action in the States, finishing third in a chaotic race won by Lando Norris as the McLaren driver celebrated his maiden Formula 1 victory.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

The result edged the Monegasque closer to second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, but he still sits some way off Max Verstappen's points total of 136 after six races, as the Red Bull star continues his march towards a fourth consecutive title.

With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to join Leclerc at Ferrari next season, the 26-year-old will be looking to lay down a marker with his performances throughout the rest of the campaign.

Leclerc finished third in Miami
Lewis Hamilton will team up with Leclerc at Ferrari next season

'He is everything'

In between the drama which unfolded in Miami, Leclerc spent some time with his new puppy Leo, sharing an image on Instagram showing the pup holding an official F1 accreditation badge for the weekend event.

The post read: "He is very fast, he is very cool, he is very scary and very brave, he is everything. Leo."

It's the second time that Leo has hit the headlines on social media, with a recent Instagram post announcing his arrival generating over three million likes.

READ MORE: Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc
F1 Standings

