New Leclerc love gains UNEXPECTED honour
New Leclerc love gains UNEXPECTED honour
Charles Leclerc's latest love has made another appearance on social media after joining the Ferrari driver at the Miami Grand Prix.
Leclerc was recently in action in the States, finishing third in a chaotic race won by Lando Norris as the McLaren driver celebrated his maiden Formula 1 victory.
READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
The result edged the Monegasque closer to second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, but he still sits some way off Max Verstappen's points total of 136 after six races, as the Red Bull star continues his march towards a fourth consecutive title.
With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to join Leclerc at Ferrari next season, the 26-year-old will be looking to lay down a marker with his performances throughout the rest of the campaign.
'He is everything'
In between the drama which unfolded in Miami, Leclerc spent some time with his new puppy Leo, sharing an image on Instagram showing the pup holding an official F1 accreditation badge for the weekend event.
The post read: "He is very fast, he is very cool, he is very scary and very brave, he is everything. Leo."
It's the second time that Leo has hit the headlines on social media, with a recent Instagram post announcing his arrival generating over three million likes.
READ MORE: Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 minute ago
Hamilton launches NEW mini-car with Mercedes
- 46 minutes ago
New Leclerc love gains UNEXPECTED honour
- 1 hour ago
F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity
- 2 hours ago
Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton insists ex-trainer Angela Cullen 'belongs in the sport'
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul