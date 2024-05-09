Verstappen highlights positive of Donald Trump after F1 appearance
Verstappen highlights positive of Donald Trump after F1 appearance
Max Verstappen has revealed one positive aspect of Donald Trump's visit to the Miami Grand Prix.
The championship leader was speaking after the event, where he completed a race without winning for the first time this season.
READ MORE: McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit
The grand prix was instead won by Lando Norris, who took his maiden F1 victory at the 110th attempt.
It was Norris' McLaren team's garage that the former US President visited, and the outfit put out a statement explaining this amid social media criticism.
Verstappen notes 'good' thing about Trump visit
Trump is a controversial figure, and his visit came amid the first criminal trial for a US President.
He is accused of falsifying business records and faces 34 counts of alleged fraud, although he has pleaded to not guilty to each of them.
His presence in Miami was also controversial; he was welcomed by chants of "USA! USA!" by some fans, but faced criticism from others.
READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams
🚨 President Trump at the Miami F1 Grand Prix today.— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 5, 2024
The crowd chants “USA! USA! USA!”
MASSIVE 🚨pic.twitter.com/QRN2NSblJL
Lando Norris praised a 'cool moment' with the 2024 Presidential candidate, and now Verstappen has highlighted one benefit of Trump's attendance.
"It's good because everyone looks at him, and then they don't bother me!", he told media in referring to Trump attracting most of the media attention.
READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Brundle spots key Senna and Mansell F1 feature in first Norris win
- 4 minutes ago
Former F1 driver calls for KEY change to calendar
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen highlights positive of Donald Trump after F1 appearance
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: CHAOS lands at FIA as Red Bull chief hints Verstappen exit
- 2 hours ago
Former F1 racer BERATES potential rule change
- 3 hours ago
Horner takes BRUTAL swipe at Mercedes boss Wolff
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul