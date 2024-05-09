Verstappen highlights positive of Donald Trump after F1 appearance

Max Verstappen has revealed one positive aspect of Donald Trump's visit to the Miami Grand Prix.

The championship leader was speaking after the event, where he completed a race without winning for the first time this season.

The grand prix was instead won by Lando Norris, who took his maiden F1 victory at the 110th attempt.

It was Norris' McLaren team's garage that the former US President visited, and the outfit put out a statement explaining this amid social media criticism.

Max Verstappen was runner up to Lando Norris in Miami

Donald Trump was predominantly with McLaren at the race

Verstappen notes 'good' thing about Trump visit

Trump is a controversial figure, and his visit came amid the first criminal trial for a US President.

He is accused of falsifying business records and faces 34 counts of alleged fraud, although he has pleaded to not guilty to each of them.

His presence in Miami was also controversial; he was welcomed by chants of "USA! USA!" by some fans, but faced criticism from others.

President Trump at the Miami F1 Grand Prix today.



The crowd chants “USA! USA! USA!”



The crowd chants "USA! USA! USA!"

Lando Norris praised a 'cool moment' with the 2024 Presidential candidate, and now Verstappen has highlighted one benefit of Trump's attendance.

"It's good because everyone looks at him, and then they don't bother me!", he told media in referring to Trump attracting most of the media attention.

