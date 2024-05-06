F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED
F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED
The Miami Grand Prix was as dramatic on the track as it was in the stewards' room, with a flurry of penalties handed out throughout the weekend.
One driver who found himself particularly in the stewards' sights was Haas' Kevin Magnussen.
The Danish driver already carried the weight of five penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him heading into Miami. However, his aggressive driving throughout the race weekend saw him pick up a further five penalty points for separate transgressions.
This leaves Magnussen precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also found himself on the receiving end of a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri during the race.
This incident not only dropped him from fourth to fifth, but it also added a penalty point to his FIA Super Licence.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|5th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED
- 27 minutes ago
Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 race winner
- 1 hour ago
Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey
- 2 hours ago
Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win
- 3 hours ago
McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit
- Today 09:57
- 1
'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul