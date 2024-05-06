close global

F1 drivers' penalty points: F1 star on brink of being BANNED

The Miami Grand Prix was as dramatic on the track as it was in the stewards' room, with a flurry of penalties handed out throughout the weekend.

One driver who found himself particularly in the stewards' sights was Haas' Kevin Magnussen.

The Danish driver already carried the weight of five penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him heading into Miami. However, his aggressive driving throughout the race weekend saw him pick up a further five penalty points for separate transgressions.

This leaves Magnussen precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also found himself on the receiving end of a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri during the race.

This incident not only dropped him from fourth to fifth, but it also added a penalty point to his FIA Super Licence.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision
Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2
Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision
Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - One point

Where Points Expires Reason
Miami GP One 5th May 2025 Causing a collision

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision
Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

F1 Standings

